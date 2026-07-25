Tim David Gets Furious Over Usman Tariq's Bowling Action, Appeals For No Ball & DRS After Dismissal | VIDEO | X

A major controversy erupted on the pitch amid the ongoing The Hundred 2026. Australian batsman Tim David was visibly frustrated over the bowling action of Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq. The incident occurred during the Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix match where Tim David edged a wide delivery from Usman Tariq which went straight into the wicket-keeper's gloves and the umpire gave him out.

However, David tried to convince the umpire to overturn the decision as he reportedly felt that there was something wrong with his bowling action.

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Tim David quickly started demanding a No Ball and also decided to go upstairs for a DRS. However, the on field umpire did not find anything wrong with the delivery and upheld the dismissal.

Earlier, Australian batsman Cameron Green had raised concerns over Tariq's bowling action during the Pakistan vs England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2026.

Cameron Green signaled that he was chucking with his action as he walked towards the dug out after being dismissed by the right arm Off-breaker. Cameron Green's gesture was caught on camera and the incident sparked a widespread debate around Usman Tariq's bowling action.

Usman Tariq has always defended his bowling action, saying that his action is the result of his physical structure as his arm naturally bends due to his body structure and that medical tests have given him a clean chit.

As per the MCC Laws, a delivery is considered fair if the ball is not thrown. Once a bowler's arm reached his shoulder level during the delivery, the elbow must not straighten before the ball is released.