'Batter Has Every Right To Move Away': R. Ashwin Makes Massive Statement On Daryl Mitchell-Usman Tariq's PSL 2026 Controversy

X

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again found himself at the centre of cricketing discussion after his strategic suggestion about handling “pause deliveries” resurfaced during a controversial PSL 2026 moment.

The incident took place during a match involving Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who is known for his unusual “stop-and-pause” action before releasing the ball. In a viral sequence, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell reportedly walked away from his crease when Tariq delayed his delivery, effectively disrupting the bowler’s rhythm. The moment quickly went viral and sparked debate over playing tactics and the legality of such pauses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the incident, Ashwin’s remark on X gained massive attention. In his message, he emphasized that the responsibility lies with umpires and match referees to regulate the timing of such pauses in the bowler’s run-up. He also stressed that consistency is key, warning that batters are within their rights to step away if the timing becomes irregular.

“Now it’s upto the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains & opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins. Well done Mitchell,” Ashwin wrote.

The post has since gone viral as fans and experts debate whether Mitchell’s reaction was a smart tactical application of game awareness or an interruption of the bowler’s rhythm.

Usman Tariq's bowling controversy strikes again

The controversy has also reignited discussion around Usman Tariq’s unconventional bowling style, which has previously drawn attention for its legality and uniqueness. Cricket analysts believe such incidents highlight the growing need for clearer guidelines around delayed or pause-based bowling actions.

With Ashwin’s comments now trending again, the episode has added another layer to the ongoing conversation about innovation, rules, and strategy in modern-day cricket.