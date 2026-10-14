Tilak Varma’s Costly Drop Turns Into Six As Shai Hope Smashes Century On Final Ball Vs India | VIDEO

West Indian captain Shai Hope was gifted a century on the final ball of the innings in the IND vs WI 4th t20I in Hyderabad. Hope was on 96 and hit the ball straight down the ground towards Tilak Varma. It should have been a simple catch by Varma did not spot the ball and it went for six, handing the WI skipper his 4th century of the series.

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Tilak Varma gift wraps Shai Hope ton

Hope was batting on 96 when he struck the ball straight down the ground on the final delivery of the innings. Tilak, stationed at long-on, moved to his left but lost sight of the ball under the lights, allowing it to slip through his fingers and land on the boundary cushion for six.

The Indian vice-captain immediately gestured that he had lost the ball in the lights, but the reprieve proved costly as Hope reached his century. Hope was on 90 with two balls left in the innings when he asked for a new bat from the dressing room. It paid off, with the WI skipper smashing back to back sixes to reach the milestone.

Hope had earlier fired West Indies to a record chase in the 2nd T20I. He remained unbeaten on 102 off 45 balls as the visitors chased down a record 249.

He scored 104 off 94 balls in the second ODI and followed it with an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls in the third ODI, helping West Indies chase 352 to secure a five-wicket win. In the first T20I he scored a half-century, but India chased down the score with ease. With the series on the line, Shai has once again stepped up for the West Indies and will hope that his side can win the game.