Shreyas Iyer Tricks Shai Hope With 'Fake Coin Flip' During IND Vs WI 4th T20I Toss; Video Goes Viral

Shreyas Iyer pranked Shai Hope during the toss | Image Credit: X/BCCI

India captain Shreyas Iyer shared a light-hearted moment with West Indies skipper Shai Hope ahead of the fourth T20I at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium on Wednesday. During the pre-toss proceedings, Iyer pretended to toss the coin while presenter Ravi Shastri was going through his routine. The playful gesture left Hope laughing as the two captains shared a friendly moment.

Shreyas pranks Hope at coin toss

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Iyer pulled the prank before the official toss took place. Hope burst into laughter at his counterpart’s antics, creating a cheerful moment ahead of the contest. Iyer then went ahead with the official coin toss as the pre-match proceedings continued.

The move worked as Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Barring the last T20I in Ranchi, all matches in this series have been won by chasing sides. With the series delicately poised at 2-1, it was an important toss to win.

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India vs West Indies playing XI

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph