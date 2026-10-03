Tilak Varma Turns Pakistan’s Nemesis Again With Explosive 51 In IND Vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

Image Credit: X/BCCI

Tilak Varma once again produced a stunning performance against Pakistan, smashing an unbeaten 51 off just 22 balls in the Asian Games final. The left-hander reached his half-century in only 21 deliveries, giving India a huge boost in the high-pressure contest. His blistering knock powered the Men in Blue to their highest-ever score against Pakistan in T20Is.

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Varma walked in with India looking to accelerate during the crucial stages of the innings. He immediately took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers, finding the boundary regularly and keeping the scoring rate high. His fearless strokeplay allowed India to gain valuable momentum in the final.

Tilak walked in to bat after the wicket of Ishan Kishan. The left-hander built a fine partnership with Shivam Dube and powered India to a record total. Varma took his time initially and then turned on the accelarator, smashing Sufiyan Moqim for 16 runs. In the final over. Tilak then hit two sixes off Ahmed Daniyal to reach his half-century and take the team total beyond 200.

Varma had also delivered against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls to anchor India’s chase. He brought up his half-century off 41 deliveries before accelerating in the closing stages of the innings.

His composed knock played a key role in India’s record and further underlined his ability to perform in high-pressure matches against Pakistan.