Tilak Varma To Replace Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Captain In IPL 2027? Viral Post Sparks Speculation | X

Mumbai, October 19: A social media post claiming that Tilak Varma will become the new captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 has sparked discussions among cricket fans.

The post was shared on social media platform X by sports journalist "Rushiii45" with a picture of Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma and the post suggested that the young batter could take charge of the five-time IPL champions next season. However, Mumbai Indians have not officially announced any change in captaincy.

The post was shared with the caption, "Tilak Varma to become the new captain of Mumbai Indians. He will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027."

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Viral Post

The post has gone viral amid growing speculation about the future of current captain Hardik Pandya with the franchise. The all-rounder returned to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. However, the team struggled during his first season as captain before reaching the playoffs in 2025 and finishing ninth in the 2026 season.

Strong Leadership Option

Tilak Varma has emerged as a potential long-term leadership option because of his performances for Mumbai Indians and the Indian Cricket Team in T20Is. The left-handed batsman has established himself as an important part of the MI batting line-up and could be considered for a leadership role in the future. However, there is no official confirmation that he will captain the franchise in IPL 2027.

Rohit Sharma's Possible Return

Rohit Sharma's possible return to the captaincy has also been discussed in recent reports. However, a report by NDTV stated that the franchise sources had dismissed speculation about Rohit returning as captain and also stated that no internal discussions on the captaincy had taken place.

Coaching Staff Changes

Mumbai Indians are also preparing for a change in their coaching set-up after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as head coach, bringing his decade-long association with the franchise to a close. The team finished ninth in IPL 2026 and the search for a new head coach adds another important decision ahead of the next season.

With the captaincy and Hardik's future still uncertain, Mumbai Indians have several decisions to make before IPL 2027. For now, the claim about Tilak Varma taking over as captain remains speculation and fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the franchise.