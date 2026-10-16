Hardik Pandya Shields Son Agastya's Eyes From Photographers' Camera Flashes At Mumbai Airport | Video

Hardik Pandya Shields Son Agastya's Eyes From Photographers' Camera Flashes | 93Lipsa/X

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted protecting his son, Agastya, from photographers' camera flashes at Mumbai airport. The heartwarming moment caught attention as the star all-rounder appeared to shield his little one's eyes with his hand while making his way through the airport amid the presence of paparazzi.

In the viral visuals, Hardik can be seen staying close to Agastya as photographers try to capture the father-son duo. The cricketer carefully places his hand over his son's eyes to protect him from the bright flashes, highlighting his concern for the child's comfort amid the commotion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hardik Pandya Shields Son Agastya's Eyes From Photographers' Camera Flashes

The moment has struck a chord with social media users, as it captures a father's instinct to protect his child from the overwhelming attention that often accompanies celebrity appearances. While airport sightings of cricketers and film stars frequently draw crowds of photographers, the incident also brings attention to the impact of constant camera flashes on young children.

Hardik, one of India's prominent all-rounders, is no stranger to the spotlight. His performances on the cricket field and his personal life have consistently attracted public interest. However, the latest airport moment offered a glimpse of his protective side as a father, with his focus seemingly on shielding Agastya from the flashing cameras.

The incident also raises questions about paparazzi etiquette when photographing celebrities with children. While public figures are accustomed to being photographed, young children may find sudden flashes and crowds uncomfortable. Hardik's gesture serves as a reminder that a child's comfort and privacy should remain a priority, even when a celebrity appearance draws widespread attention.