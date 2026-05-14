Tilak Varma Powers MI To Victory With Brilliant Half-Century After Arshdeep Singh's Racist Remark Goes Viral | VIDEO

Tilak Varma Powers MI To Victory With Brilliant Half-Century | X

Dharamshala, May 14: Mumbai Indians middle-order batsman Tilak Varma gave a strong reply with the bat after a viral video showed Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh's racist remark against him. The video went viral on social media ahead of the IPL 2026 clash at Dharamshala and the internet users slammed Arshdeep for his "insensitive" and "racist" remark. Tilak Varma also received the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knock which helped Mumbai Indians clinch the victory from Punjab Kings.

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The video went viral ahead of the PBKS vs MI match and the viral video showed Arshdeep allegedly calling Tilak and saying,"Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?" after a practice session. Tilak Varma was visibly disappointed by the comment, however, he kept his calm and replied with his bat.

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Tilak played a brilliant knock of 75 runs off just 33 balls and helped Mumbai Indians chase down a competitive target of 201 runs with one ball remaining. Tilak smashed 6 fours and 6 sixes in his marvelous innings.

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Arshdeep Singh has been facing ire from the fans after the video went viral on social media. Tilak Varma appeared uncomfortable after hearing the comment and the internet users said that his facials expression also showed his disappointment.

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Mumbai Indians completed the chase by reaching 205/4 in 19.5 overs and won the match by six wickets. Tilak Varma kept playing aggressive shots and kept Mumbai Indians alive in the run chase, despite several setbacks in the middle. The victory was also special for Jasprit Bumrah as it became his first win as the captain of Mumbai Indians.