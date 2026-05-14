'Oye Andhere, Sunscreen Lagaaya?': Arshdeep Singh Faces Backlash Over Racist Remark Against Tilak Varma Ahead Of PBKS Vs MI Clash | VIDEO

Arshdeep Singh Faces Backlash Over Racist Remark Against Tilak Varma Ahead Of PBKS Vs MI Clash | X

Dharamshala, May 14: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has been facing the ire of the fans on social media for past few days for his poor form and videos of him travelling along with his social media influencer girlfriend have surfaced on the internet during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. However, this time he has been under the radar of the fans for his racist remarks against Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma.

A video has surfaced on social media in which Arshdeep Singh took a dig at the MI batter and called him "Andhere" (dark). He has been facing criticism of the internet users after the video went viral on social media. The viral video shows that Arshdeep Singh looked straight at Tilak and said, "Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?"

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The video went viral on social media and the internet users slammed the pacer for his racist remarks against his teammate in the Indian Cricket Team. They called it an insensitive and racist comment which was linked to the skin colour.

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The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Arshdeep Singh looked straight at Tilak Varma and said: 'Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?' The pain and discomfort on Tilak’s face said it all. He was visibly hurt and NOT impressed at all. How can a ‘joke’ cut so deep? This wasn’t banter, it was pure racial shade."

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Tilak Varma's reaction also went viral as the young Mumbai Indians batter appeared uncomfortable after hearing the comment and the viewers said that his facial expression showed clear disappointment. However, there has been no official statements from the cricketers involved in the incident, not the franchises.

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The internet users are demanding strict action against Arshdeep Sing for his racial remarks. The BCCI had recently issued orders in connection with the discipline in the camps and among players during the ongoing IPL 2026 season and also stopped the entry of unauthorised people in the dugout. The cricketing body should also take action into this and order an inquiry. There has to be strict action if the player is found guilty in connection with the matter.

The incident reportedly occurred after a practice session in Dharamshala ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match at the venue. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video, however, the video is being widely shared on social media.