 Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy’s Telugu Conversation Goes Viral During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I
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Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy’s Telugu Conversation Goes Viral During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Telugu conversation during the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I has gone viral on social media. Their friendly exchange about running between the wickets caught fans’ attention. The duo also starred with the bat, adding an unbeaten 69-run partnership to help India win by four wickets while chasing 181 runs.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy’s Telugu Conversation Goes Viral During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I
Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Telugu conversation during the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I has gone viral |

A light-hearted conversation between Indian cricketers Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy has gone viral on social media. The two players were heard speaking in Telugu during the second T20I between India and New Zealand. Their friendly exchange caught the attention of cricket fans and added a fun moment to an exciting match.

Telugu Conversation Catches Fans’ Attention

The conversation reportedly focused on running between the wickets and calling for runs. Tilak appeared to remind Nitish about calling clearly before attempting a second run. Their casual exchange in their mother tongue gave fans a glimpse of the friendly bond between the two Telugu-speaking cricketers.

In the conversation, Tilak reportedly told Nitish, “Nuvvu call ivvaledu,” which means, “You did not call.” Nitish responded in Telugu, saying that he would make the run comfortably. Tilak then appeared to tell him to at least call out “two” before running.

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India were chasing a target of 181 runs but had lost six wickets for 112 runs. Tilak and Nitish then joined hands to build a crucial partnership and guide India towards victory.

Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 runs off 26 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy scored an unbeaten 26 off 13 deliveries. The pair added 69 runs for the seventh wicket, helping India win by four wickets with one ball remaining. Tilak was named Player of the Match for his important contribution.

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