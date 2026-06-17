Tilak Varma, Nishant Sindhu Shine As India A Beat Afghanistan A By 101 Runs In Tri-Nation A Series Clash In Dambulla | X

Dambulla, June 17: India A produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Afghanistan A by 101 runs in the fifth match of the Tri-Nation A Series in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Batting first, India A posted a strong 319/9 in 50 overs. Captain Tilak Varma led the innings with a patient 59 off 75 balls, while Priyansh Arya played an attacking knock of 58 off 42 balls. Wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra also contributed 58, and Vipraj Nigam added a quick 30 off 20 balls towards the end. For Afghanistan A, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Farmanullah Safi picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 320, Afghanistan A were bowled out for 218 in 36.5 overs. Bahir Shah fought hard with 57, while Faisal Shinozada scored 46 and Captain Imran Mir made 32. However, the team lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked in control of the chase.

India A's bowlers shared the wickets. Nishant Sindhu was the standout performer with 4 for 31, while Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Vipraj Nigam, Suryansh Shedge and Anukul Roy chipped in with wickets. The convincing win helped India A continue their impressive run in the tournament.