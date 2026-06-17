'It's Not OK To Get Physical': Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Conduct After On-Field Incident, Suggests India A Team Should Have Dropped Him

Image: Sanjay Manjrekar/X

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his disappointment over young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s on-field behaviour during an India A match, stating that the teenager should have faced disciplinary action for getting physical with an opponent.

Taking to X, Manjrekar shared his opinion on the matter, saying, “If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that it’s not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations.”

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The comments came after an incident involving Sooryavanshi during India A’s clash against Sri Lanka A, where he was involved in a physical exchange with an opposition player. While the situation did not escalate further, the incident raised questions about maintaining composure on the cricket field, especially for a young player representing India.

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Sooryavanshi later returned to action against Afghanistan A in Dambulla but endured a disappointing outing. The teenage opener was dismissed by Afghanistan pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai after attempting a hook shot against a short delivery. Khalid Taniwal completed the catch, ending his innings.

The dismissal gained further attention after Dawoodzai celebrated with a finger-on-lips gesture, which quickly went viral on social media. The moment added more spotlight on Sooryavanshi, who has been under heavy attention due to his rapid rise and expectations surrounding his talent.

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Despite the criticism, Sooryavanshi remains one of India’s most promising young prospects. The incident has highlighted the importance of discipline and temperament as he continues his development at the international level.