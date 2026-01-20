 Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Star Set For Return During IND Vs NZ T20I Series After Testicular Surgery
HomeSportsTilak Varma Injury Update: India Star Set For Return During IND Vs NZ T20I Series After Testicular Surgery

India have been handed a major boost ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Tilak Varma is on track to achieve full fitness following his surgery on an abdominal issue. Varma is headed to the BCCI's CoE for a fitness test. The left-hander was ruled out of the IND vs NZ first 3 T20Is, but should return for the 4th game of the series.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Tilak Varma is headed to CoE, and is expected to return for the 4th T20I in the IND vs NZ series. | Image Credits: X/BCCI

India's star batter Tilak Varma is set to touch down at the BCCI's Centre of Excelllence (CoE) as he continues his recovery from injury. Varma underwent surgery for a testicular torsion. The left-hander is not part of the IND vs NZ T20I squad for the the first three games, but is expected to be back later in the series.

Varma is a key component in India's plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starting next month. As per the Times of India, the Mumbai Indians star is now pain free and is just awaiting clearance to return to play.

Testicular torsion is a serious medical condition that occurs when a testicle twists on the spermatic cord, the structure that supplies blood and oxygen to the testicle. This twisting cuts off blood flow, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling.

Tilak was in Rajkot and he immediately went under the knife. While surgery risked his participation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, he is now in line to return midway through the IND vs NZ series.

article-image

In Tilak's absence, India have called up Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad. Shreyas will be available for the first three games of the series, with Tilak set to return for the 4th game in Vishakhapatnam. Varma meanwhile is a vital cog in the set up, scoring 567 runs in 18 innings in 2025, averaging 47.25 with a strike rate of 129.15.

It was Tilak's half-century that guided India to victory in a tense chase in the Asia Cup 2025 Final over Pakistan.

