 Tickets For Punjab Kings’ Home Match Against RCB To Go Live On May 13
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Tickets For Punjab Kings’ Home Match Against RCB To Go Live On May 13

Tickets for Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 home match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Dharamshala will go live on May 13 at 5 PM via the District app and website. The match is on May 17 at HPCA Stadium. Prices start from ₹3,250 for general stands. Offline sales begin May 15. Punjab Kings also face Mumbai Indians in a preceding home game on May 14.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
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Tickets For Punjab Kings’ Home Match Against RCB To Go Live On May 13 | file photo

Dharamshala: The tickets for Punjab Kings’ home match in TATA IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Dharamshala, will go live on May 13, 2026, from 5 PM onwards on the District app and website.

The match is scheduled to be held on May 17 (Sunday) at 3:30 PM at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Cricket Stadium, Dharamshala. It will be their last home match of the season.

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The ticket for general stands will start at 3,250, while hospitality tickets have been priced from 8,500 onwards. The corporate box tickets will start from 40,000

The tickets will also be available for offline purchase, with the box office opening on 15th May, 2026 at:

- HPCA Box office, HPCA Dharamshala

Before the RCB match, the team will look to get back to winning ways as they take on the Mumbai Indians, with the match starting at 7.30 pm in Dharamshala at the HPCA Cricket Stadium on May 14, 2026.

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