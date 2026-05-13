'It Will Not Be Taken Lightly...': Preity Zinta Breaks Silence As Punjab Kings Warn Against 'Fake Stories' & 'Made-Up Narratives' Amid IPL 2026

Preity Zinta/X

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has strongly reacted to the spread of alleged fake stories surrounding the franchise during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The controversy erupted after Punjab Kings released a sharply-worded statement warning against misinformation and unverified reports being circulated on social media and certain digital platforms.

According to the report, the franchise initially posted a stern message condemning “fake narratives” targeting both the team and individuals associated with it. The statement emphasized that false reports were damaging the reputation of the franchise and urged fans and media outlets to rely only on official communication channels for authentic updates.

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Preity Zinta also publicly reacted to the issue and reportedly slammed those spreading baseless rumors involving the team. The actor, who has been one of the most visible faces of Punjab Kings since the IPL’s inception, backed the franchise’s stance and called out the growing culture of misinformation surrounding cricket and celebrities on social media.

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However, the situation took another twist when Punjab Kings quietly edited or deleted portions of the original statement shortly after it gained attention online. The revised version reportedly toned down some of the language used earlier, leading to fresh speculation among fans on social media.

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The development comes at a crucial stage of IPL 2026, with Punjab Kings still fighting for momentum in the tournament. Amid intense scrutiny and online chatter, the franchise appears determined to control misleading narratives and maintain focus on cricket.