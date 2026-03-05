Throwback To When India Lost To England In ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India and England will square off in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. It is the third consecutive semi-final between the two teams, after games in 2022 and 2024. The 2022 edition saw England win the game and then title, with Jos Buttler and Alex Hales putting on a record stand.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India reached the semis where they faced off against England at the Adelaide Oval on November 10. Put into bat, the Men in Blue managed just 168/6 in their 20 overs.

It took a stellar effort from Hardik Pandya, who struck a stunning 63 off just 33 balls after India's top order struggled. Virat Kohli also got a half-century but managed it in 40 balls. India only got 38 in the powerplay despite the surface offering assistance to the batters.

In response, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler blew away the Indian bowling attack. The English openers stitched a then record 170-run partnership to steer their side home in utmost ease. England completed the chase in just 16 overs, with Hales unbeaten on 86, while Buttler - the England captain, got 80 not out. It remained the highest partnership in T20 World Cups, only to be broken twice in 2026 - by Finn Allen and Tim Seifert first and then Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.

Four years on, both England and India are completely different outfits in terms of T20 philosophy. Both have survivors from that game in Adelaide, with Buttler still a part of England's XI. Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt and Harry Brook also remain, with the latter being captain.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 14 in that match is captain, with Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh all retained as part of the new look squad.