IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Spotted Sharing Shawl During Siddhivinayak Temple Visit In Mumbai; Video

Hardik Pandya/Tejashyyyyy/Instagram/X

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya was recently spotted visiting the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, and the couple’s appearance has quickly gone viral across social media.

Pandya and Sharma were seen seeking blessings at the revered temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha, a place frequently visited by celebrities and athletes before important events. The visit came at a crucial time as India prepares for a major match against England, with many fans interpreting the temple trip as a spiritual moment before the high-pressure game ahead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos and photos from the visit captured a heartwarming moment between the couple. Pandya and Sharma were seen standing close together and sharing a shawl while walking around the temple premises. The gesture drew attention online, with many fans calling it a sweet display of affection as the two quietly offered prayers.

The Siddhivinayak temple visit has now become the latest viral moment involving the couple, combining spirituality with a glimpse into Pandya’s personal life. While the cricketer remains focused on his performances on the field, moments like these often capture fans’ attention off it, offering a rare look at the more personal side of one of India’s biggest cricket stars.

IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma & Axar Patel Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai; Video

Mumbai witnessed a spiritual start to India’s preparations for their ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, as cricketers Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel visited the iconic Shri Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The trio, dressed in casual attire, were seen offering prayers and performing rituals to invoke divine guidance and good fortune ahead of the high-stakes clash. The temple visit underscores the deep-rooted tradition among Indian cricketers to seek spiritual support before major matches, blending faith and focus in preparation for international competition.

With India gearing up to face England in the semi-final, the prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple symbolize the players’ hopes for a victorious outing and a smooth path to the finals. Cricket fans across the country eagerly await the match, hoping that divine blessings and team skill combine for a memorable performance at the Wankhede Stadium.