Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament witnessed an exciting day of knockout action at St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra, on Sunday, as quarterfinal and semifinal matches across multiple leagues produced dominant performances, close contests, and standout individual displays.

The day began with a quarterfinal clash in the Olympian Walter D’Souza League (Boys U-12), where St. Stanislaus International edged past Don Bosco International with a narrow 1–0 victory. Ozil D’Souza proved to be the difference, scoring the decisive goal to send St. Stanislaus into the semifinals.

In the Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10) quarterfinal, Don Bosco International delivered a clinical performance to defeat St. Anne’s International 3–0. Kabir Shah, Hridaan Danesha, and Hridaan Dedhia were all on target as Don Bosco controlled the encounter throughout.

The Fr. Jude Rodrigues League (Girls U-12) saw New Bombay City School secure a place in the final with a solid 2–0 win over Mount Carmel ICSE in the first semifinal. Purva S. and Pranika P. found the net to seal a confident victory for NBCS.

Another commanding display followed in the Olympian Walter D’Souza League (Boys U-12) quarterfinal, where Don Bosco High School, Matunga overwhelmed St. Lawrence High School 6–0. Rishit Pawar led the charge with a brilliant hattrick, while Ansh Mundye struck twice and Zidane Sequeira added one more to complete the rout.

In the Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10) quarterfinal, Don Bosco High School, Matunga ‘B’ registered a narrow 1–0 win over Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School. Austin Mether scored the lone goal in a closely fought contest.

The second semifinal of the Fr. Jude Rodrigues League (Girls U-12) produced an entertaining encounter as St. Stanislaus International defeated Don Bosco High School, Borivali 3–1. Caitleya D’Souza struck twice, while Aiyden Ferdinando added another. Reva Karnik scored the lone goal for Don Bosco Borivali.

In another Olympian Walter D’Souza League (Boys U-12) quarterfinal, St. Stanislaus High School put on a dominant display, thrashing Don Bosco High School, Borivali 7–0. Zander led the scoring with a brace, while David, Ashnil, Rahul, Nathan Pires, and Atharv also chipped in with a goal each.

The day concluded with a Vijay Raheja Knockout (Boys U-12) pre-quarterfinal match, where St. Stanislaus International continued their impressive run, defeating St. Lawrence High School 2–0. Mikael Gouria and Ozil D’Souza were the scorers.

Brief Scores — January 19

(DS MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament)

Olympian Walter D’Souza League – Boys U-12 (Qtr Finals)

St. Stanislaus International 1 (O. D’Souza) bt Don Bosco International 0

Don Bosco H.S (Matunga) 6 (R. Pawar 3, A. Mundye 2, Z. Sequeira) bt St. Lawrence H.S 0

St. Stanislaus H.S 7 (Zander 2, David, Ashnil, Rahul, Nathan Pires, Atharv) bt Don Bosco H.S (Borivali) 0

Oliver Andrade League – Boys U-10 (Qtr Finals)

Don Bosco International 3 (K. Shah, H. Danesha, H. Dedhia) bt St. Anne’s International 0

Don Bosco H.S (Matunga ‘B’) 1 (A. Mether) bt Dr. Antonio Da Silva H.S 0

Fr. Jude Rodrigues League – Girls U-12

(Semi Final 1) New Bombay City School 2 (Purva S., Pranika P.) bt Mount Carmel ICSE 0

(Semi Final 2) St. Stanislaus International 3 (C. D’Souza 2, A. Ferdinando) bt Don Bosco H.S (Borivali) 1 (R. Karnik)

Vijay Raheja Knockout – Boys U-12 (Pre-Qtr Final)

St. Stanislaus International 2 (M. Gouria, O. D’Souza) bt St. Lawrence H.S 0