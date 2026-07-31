Three More Medals Confirmed! India's Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh & Yamini Mourya Seal Finals Berth In Judos To Swell India's CWG 2026 Tally

India assured itself of three more medals in judo at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh and Yamini Mourya stormed into the finals of their respective weight categories on Friday. With all three guaranteed at least silver, India's medal tally received another significant boost. They will now fight for gold later in the day at 8:30 PM IST.

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Asmita Dey scripted a superb comeback to defeat Scotland's Summer Shaw by yuko in the women's 48kg semifinal. She had earlier beaten another Scot, Eva Ewing, by ippon to book her place in the last four. Asmita will now face Canada's Heidi Quach in the gold medal bout.

Harsh Singh also booked his place in the men's 60kg final with a hard-fought waza-ari win over Australia's Pedro Carlos Antun Neto. Earlier, he defeated Malawi's Chikondi Kathewera by ippon before overcoming Vanuatu's Alan Monthouel in the quarterfinals. Harsh will now take on Australia's Joshua Katz in the final.

Yamini Mourya looked dominant throughout her campaign and eased past South Africa's Donne Breytenbach by ippon in the semifinal. She had earlier defeated Ghana's Frema Agyei to enter the last four. Yamini will now face England's Acelya Toprak in the final.

India, however, suffered disappointment in two other categories. Shraddha Kadubal Chopade bowed out in the women's 52kg repechage after losing to Wales' Lola Hodson by yuko, having earlier beaten Sierra Leone's Jane Massaquoi before losing to Australia's Tinka Easton.

Rohit Basir Majgul also exited in the men's 66kg repechage after a yuko defeat to England's Michael Fryer following wins over Mozambique's Samuel Ribeiro and a quarterfinal loss to Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides.