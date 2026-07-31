CWG 2026: Cameraman's Electric Unicycle Stunt Leaves Fans Stunned During Track Race | Video

Glasgow 2026/Instagram

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has delivered its fair share of memorable sporting moments, but one of the most talked-about sights came from behind the camera rather than on the track. During a track and field event, a cameraman was spotted effortlessly riding an electric unicycle while filming the athletes, leaving fans amazed by the unique broadcasting technique.

As the competitors sprinted around the track, the cameraman smoothly glided alongside them on the single-wheel electric vehicle, maintaining remarkable balance while capturing close-up footage. The innovative setup allowed broadcasters to follow the athletes at speed without obstructing the race, producing dynamic television angles rarely seen at major sporting events.

The unusual mode of transport quickly caught the attention of spectators inside the stadium as well as viewers watching from around the world. Videos of the cameraman in action spread rapidly across social media, with many praising his exceptional coordination and calling him the "most balanced man at the Games."

The use of electric unicycles highlights the growing role of advanced camera technology in modern sports broadcasting. Similar methods have occasionally been used at road races and marathons, but seeing one employed during a high-profile athletics competition at the Commonwealth Games was a refreshing surprise.

While the athletes remained the stars of the event, the cameraman's impressive balancing act became an unexpected viral moment, adding another entertaining chapter to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. As the Games continue, fans will undoubtedly keep an eye out for more innovative behind-the-scenes moments that make the spectacle even more memorable.