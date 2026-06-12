Thomas Partey To Miss Ghana’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener After Canada Denies Entry Amid Rape Charges

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss his country's opening World Cup match against Panama in Toronto after being denied entry to Canada. The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Villarreal, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations made by four women between 2020 and 2022. He is scheduled to stand trial next year.

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Canada's immigration rules state that individuals who have committed or been convicted of a crime may be deemed inadmissible to the country. While Partey has not been convicted and has denied all charges, he remains awaiting trial.

His absence is a significant setback for Ghana ahead of their first World Cup fixture

FIFA Statement on Thomas Partey

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government.

"FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country."