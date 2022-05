India is off to a perfect start as Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting by 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie to give India a 1-0 lead at the Thomas Cup final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:09 PM IST