Thomas Cup 2022 badminton final: Sunil Gavaskar likens India's historic win to 1983 cricket World Cup victory

Cricket great Sunil Gavaskar hailed the Indian men's badminton team after their historic win in the Thomas Cup final and said this victory could be what the 1983 World Cup was for the nation.

On Sunday, India registered a resounding 3-0 win over defending champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok, Thailand.

Victories from Lakshya Sen, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, and former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth guided India to the coveted trophy, the most prestigious title in men's team badminton.

Speaking in a video posted on his Instagram handle, Gavaskar looked elated as he lauded the men’s team.

“I’m over the sun, the moon, and all the other planets. Well done India…Thomas Cup champions. Unbelievable...proud of you guys. Well done! Keep going more glory to you. This could well be for Indian badminton, the kind of win that was for Indian cricket in 1983,” Gavaskar said in the video.

Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979 while Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the tournament, with 14 titles.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:39 PM IST