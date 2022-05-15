This win is precious to us: Lakshya Sen's mother Nirmala after India's Thomas Cup 2022 triumph

There is an atmosphere of happiness and pride back at the residence of badminton player Lakshya Sen, who is the part of the Indian team that clinched its first-ever Thomas Cup trophy in Thailand on Sunday.

The happiness on the face of Nirmala, the mother of Lakshya Sen, was visible during her conversation with ANI. She termed the win as 'precious'.

"This win is very precious for us. We are feeling so happy and proud. We congratulate the entire Indian team. We were watching the match. We will celebrate the win with Lakshya via video conference and cut the cake," Nirmala told ANI.

The player's brother, Chirag was also extremely happy with the Lakshya and Team India's performance in the finals.

"Very happy that we won the first match. It was crucial. We hoped that India would have great doubles matches. Chirag (Chirag Shetty) and Sattwik (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ) played really well. The way Srikanth (Kidambi Srikanth) finished the match was amazing," said Chirag.

Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time.

In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

Starting the tie, Lakshya Sen clinched the first point for India after defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Ginting looked fast, accurate and extremely dangerous in the opening stage, enjoying a twelve-point run, to claim the opening game 21-8 in just 17 minutes. But Lakshya Sen responded brilliantly in the second game to take the match to the decider, by winning it 21-17.Sen completed the comeback by winning the match 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

In the second match of the tie, the Indonesian scratch pairing of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo got off to the right start after winning their opening match 21-18.Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then survived four match points to come back and snatch the win in the second game, 23-21. Indians won the deciding game to clinch the match 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third match of the tie, India's Kidambi Srikanth took the opening game against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-15 and clinched the match and final by winning the second game 23-21.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 08:00 PM IST