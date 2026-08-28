'This Should NOT Be Allowed': Delhi Capitals Star Marizanne Kapp Voices Strong Reaction After Anaya Bangar Cleared for Women’s Big Bash

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South Africa star Marizanne has reacted strongly to the decision surrounding transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar’s pathway into women’s cricket in Australia.

Kapp, who shared a post highlighting Bangar’s clearance on social media, wrote: “Absolutely ridiculous, this should NOT be allowed!” The reaction has added another prominent voice to the debate surrounding transgender participation in elite women’s sport.

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Bangar, the daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has received clearance from Cricket Australia to play women’s Community Cricket in Australia. The former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer underwent gender-affirming surgery in March 2026 and subsequently approached Cricket Australia after receiving no response to an earlier request for clarity from the BCCI.

CA assessed her eligibility under its policy governing transgender and gender-diverse players before allowing her to return to competitive cricket. However, the decision does not mean Bangar has automatically secured a place in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). She can play Premier Cricket, which is classified as Community Cricket, while eligibility for elite competitions such as the WBBL is subject to additional requirements.

Read Also Anaya Bangar Gets Clearance For Community Cricket In Australia After Gender Affirming Surgery

The issue remains particularly contentious because cricket’s governing bodies have adopted differing approaches to transgender participation. The International Cricket Council’s 2023 policy bars transgender players who have gone through male puberty from international women’s cricket.

The BCCI has said it currently has no formal policy governing transgender participation in Indian domestic women’s cricket. Kapp’s comments therefore come amid a wider debate over eligibility, competitive fairness and inclusion in women’s cricket.