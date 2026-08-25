Anaya Bangar Gets Clearance For Community Cricket In Australia After Gender Affirming Surgery

Instagram/AnayaBangar

Transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar has received clearance from Cricket Australia to play female community cricket Down Under. The development marks a significant breakthrough in the 25-year-old’s journey as she looks to make her mark in women’s cricket following gender-affirming surgery. Bangar is now targeting her competitive women’s cricket debut in Australia in 2027.

“It’s a great day for me, especially after knowing the fact that I can play cricket. There was a stage where I thought I would never play cricket again, but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance," Anaya said while speaking to The Indian Express.

Cricket Australia lays out eligibility criteria

Cricket Australia’s ‘Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy’ requires players to maintain a serum testosterone level below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months to be eligible for elite cricket. The policy forms the basis of Bangar’s clearance to pursue her return to competitive cricket. Her eligibility remains subject to her continuing to meet the requirements outlined by the governing body.

Blood test required before return

In a letter to Bangar, Cricket Australia Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge confirmed that her eligibility from March 2027 will be conditional on further testing. Bangar will need to provide a blood test after arriving in Australia confirming that her serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L. She will also have to continue satisfying all other eligibility requirements under Cricket Australia’s policy.

Bangar prepares for 2027 debut

Bangar has documented her post-transition journey and her efforts to reclaim her place in the sport she loves. She recently took to social media to tease her return to the cricket field and announced plans to make her competitive women’s cricket debut in 2027. The clearance represents a major step forward as she seeks to build a future in women’s cricket.