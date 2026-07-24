'My Thoughts Are With Every Student': Anaya Bangar Speaks Out Amid NEET Paper Leak Protest, Calls For Fair Education System

Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar's child, Anaya Bangar, has expressed support for students amid the ongoing concerns surrounding India's education system. Taking to Instagram, Anaya shared a heartfelt message calling for fairness, transparency, and dignity for students affected by the recent controversy.

In the Instagram story, Anaya wrote that students deserve a "fair, transparent education system where hard work is rewarded." The post emphasized the importance of ensuring that merit and dedication remain the foundation of the country's education system.

Anaya also stressed that people should be able to raise their concerns peacefully and be treated with dignity. The message highlighted the need for respectful dialogue while addressing the issues faced by students and their families.

Concluding the post, Anaya expressed solidarity with those impacted, saying, "My thoughts are with every student and family affected, and I sincerely hope meaningful steps are taken to restore trust in our education system."

The post comes at a time when the country has witnessed widespread student protests demanding greater transparency and accountability in the education system. Anaya's message has resonated with many on social media, with users appreciating the call for fairness, peaceful expression, and meaningful reforms to rebuild confidence in the system.