'This Rule Needs To Change ASAP!': R Ashwin REACTS After PBKS Denied Run Despite Successful DRS Review Against MI

R Ashwin | File pic

Dharamshala, Ma 14: Former Team India spinner and sports commentator Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out over the need of new rules in connection of the modern DRS system after an incident occurred on the last ball of the first innings during the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. The incident occurred after a wrong LBW decision against PBKS batter Vishnu Vinod cost Punjab a crucial run.

Ashwin slammed the current rule on his social media account and said, "The wrong decision has cost Punjab a run, this rule needs to change ASAP! Just like how the ‘IMPACT SUB’ is an IPL rule, the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL even if the ICC delays it for some reason. #MIVPBKS #IPL."

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Facing Jasprit Bumrah on the last ball of the innings, Vishnu attempted a paddle scoop but was struck on the pads. The umpire immediately raised his finger despite the ball appearing to pitch and impact outside the off stump.

Vishnu reviewed the decision straightaway and DRS confirmed that the impact was outside off, forcing the umpire to overturn the call to "Not out." However, because the ball had become dead after the original out decision, Punjab Kings were denied the chance to take a single which caught the attention of Ashwin and he shared a social media post, suggesting change in rules.

The introduction of a new rule is important as the teams cannot lose runs because of an incorrect umpire decision. In the fast-paced T20 games even a single run can completely change the result of the match during close finishes.