This looks good on me: KL Rahul on wearing Team India captain’s blazer borrowed from Virat Kohli

IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul recently spoke about his tryst with captaincy when he led Team India against South Africa in a Test at Johannesburg earlier this year and said he had to borrow a blazer from Virat Kohli ahead of the toss.

Rahul was speaking on the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapur.

The opening batsman revealed he was intimated on the morning of the Test match that he will be the stand-in captain.

"When I got the opportunity to captain the nation in Johannesburg in the Test match, it happened suddenly. On the morning of the game, Virat told me on the bus that he may not play due to a stiff back. Till the time I reached the ground for warm-ups, I was like Virat can't miss a game because of a small injury," Rahul said

"After the warm-ups when the coach told me that Virat is unfit and that I need to go for the toss. At that time, I didn't have a blazer so I had to borrow Virat's. When I was walking down the steps, I was like this looks good on me. I was always confident and happy," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:00 PM IST