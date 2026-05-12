‘This Is Ridiculous’: Lizlaz Reacts After Fake ‘Virat Kohli Got Famous Because Of Me’ Quote Goes Viral | VIDEO

German influencer Lizlaz has dismissed viral claims that she said Indian cricket star Virat Kohli became famous because of her. |

German influencer Lizlaz, who became famous after Virat Kohli liked her picture on Instagram has dismissed viral claims that she said Indian cricket star Virat Kohli became famous because of her. A viral claim has been circulating on social media where Lizlaz allegedly said 'Virat Kohli became famous because of me' which has drawn the ire of fans of the former India captain.

The German influencer has taken to social media to clarify her stance. She said that her comments were taken out of context and called the rumours 'ridiculous'.

“Apparently I said that Virat Kohli became famous because of me, which I obviously didn’t do. This is ridiculous. He’s one of the most famous people in the world and I’m clearly not, so why would I say this?” she said.

'We don't really have cricket in Germany'

In the same video, Lizlaz added that she had only pointed out that cricket does not receive much coverage in Germany, which is why Kohli is usually not featured in the country’s mainstream media. She said the recent controversy led German outlets to report on him and explain who he was to local audiences unfamiliar with cricket.

“The only thing that I did say is that he was in the German media because of the controversy. In Germany we don’t really have cricket, so they explained who he was. That’s all I said,” she clarified.

Her statement comes after social media users widely shared and criticised a supposed quote claiming that Kohli became famous because of her, sparking backlash online. Lizlaz, however, firmly denied ever making such a statement, reiterating: “I never said he got famous because of me because this is ridiculous.”

Lizlaz was in the news last month when RCB superstar Virat Kohli appeared to have liked her pictures on Instagram. The former India captain then 'unliked' them, but it was a rage on the internet.