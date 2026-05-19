'This Is Just The Beginning': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Congratulates Prince Yadav On Maiden Call Up For IND Vs AFG ODI Series

Goenka congratulates Prince Yadav on India call up | X/Sanjiv Goenka

Prince Yadav has earned his maiden call up to the Indian team for the ODI series against Afghanistan in June. Yadav starred in domestic cricket and has impressed for Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka congratulated his recruit on his success on making it to the national set up.

"Delighted to see Prince Yadav earn his maiden ODI call-up for India. His rise this IPL season has been a joy to witness. He has the heart, the hunger, and the fearlessness to take on the best. This is just the beginning. Congratulations, Prince. I’m proud of you, and so is @LucknowIPL. Make India proud," Sanjiv Goenka posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With no Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Harshit Rana due to workload management and injuries, Prince got his chances to be in the 50-over India set-up.

“Prince Yadav has shown a lot of promise through the domestic season. I think he had a really good Vijay Hazare Trophy. Obviously, he has bowled well in the IPL. But we have seen that he has grown a lot as a bowler over the last year or so. Again, has the necessary skills to succeed with the white ball,” Agarkar said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Prince bagged 18 wickets in eight matches for Delhi in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 19.27. He ended up as the side’s leading wicket-taker and the fifth-highest wicket-taker overall in the 50-over competition. Prince has continued his impressive show by picking 16 scalps for Lucknow Super Giants.