Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ignored For IND Vs AFG Squad, Agarkar Says 'Don't Forget Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Done Equally Well' | X

Mumbai, May 19: Team India chief selector Ajit Agarkar praised 15-year-old sensational batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi after his selection in the India A setup, but also reminded everyone not to overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal and his performances. BCCI announced the Test and the ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan and ignored Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after which Ajit Agarkar issued clarification.

Agarkar said Vaibhav Suryavanshi has done well and earned his place in the India A team, but added that Jaiswal has been equally impressive with his consistent performances. The statement came while announcing India's squads for the upcoming Test and ODI assignments.

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Speaking about the young players, Agarkar said, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done well, but let's not forget Yashasvi Jaiswal. As impressive as he is, Jaiswal has done as well. Vaibhav has done well to get to the A team, hope he does well there." Ajit Agarkar's statement highlights the healthy competition among the rising stars in the Indian cricket and the strong bench strength at the moment.

Test Squad

The Test squad will be led by Shubman Gill who has been named captain, while KL Rahul will serve as vice-captain. The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav among others. Young players like Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar also found a place in the squad.

ODI Squad

India's ODI squad will also be captained by Shubman Gill, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain. Senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be part of the team, while players like Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy were also included.