'This Is A World Cup Of Chaos': Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Slams FIFA After Controversial Ban On Somalia Referee | VIDEO

Ian Wright has launched a scathing attack on the organisation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the tournament as a "World Cup of chaos" amid growing controversy over visa issues, ticket prices and travel complications affecting fans, officials and media personnel.

The former England striker voiced his frustration after reports emerged that a Somali referee had allegedly been denied entry ahead of the tournament.

"This is the World Cup, this is a World Cup of chaos. Whoever wins this World Cup is going to have to go through some serious chaos to get this done," he said.

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Wright said the incident was part of a worrying pattern that has seen supporters, players, journalists and officials face difficulties in travelling to World Cup venues. The former Arsenal star questioned whether the hosts were upholding the spirit of football's biggest event and criticised what he sees as a lack of scrutiny compared to previous World Cups.

"I've just read that the Somalian referee has been denied entry. Every few hours it's another story, another story about fans denied, players denied, officials denied, journalists denied, now refs," Wright said.

The Arsenal legend also highlighted concerns over the soaring cost of attending the tournament, pointing to expensive match tickets, accommodation and transport. Wright went on to compare the coverage surrounding the current issues with the criticism faced by hosts of previous World Cups, particularly the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

"The expensive tickets, the most expensive tickets ever, expensive accommodation, transport through the roof. It has to be said," he added.

"Are we not hearing more? Are we seeing how Qatar got dragged, are we not hearing more? Is this the spirit of football, really?" he asked.

Wright's comments come amid mounting debate over travel restrictions, visa complications and logistical concerns that have overshadowed parts of the build-up to the tournament, raising fresh questions about the fan experience and accessibility of football's biggest global event.