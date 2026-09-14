'This Illness Will Not Define Us': Emotional Alexander Zverev Credits 'Strong Mother' Amid Diabetes Battle After US Open 2026 Win | VIDEO

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Alexander Zverev capped his remarkable US Open 2026 campaign with a hard-fought victory over Ben Shelton to lift his second Grand Slam title of the year. The German star’s triumph at Flushing Meadows was made even more emotional as he reflected on the journey he has taken since being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at just four years old.

After securing the biggest prize of the tournament, Zverev dedicated a heartfelt tribute to his mother for helping him chase his dreams despite his illness.

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Zverev’s Emotional Tribute To His Mother

After the match, however, the 29-year-old German used his victory speech to highlight the person he believes played the biggest role in making his dreams possible.

“I wanna thank one more person who’s never actually watching my matches but is the most important person in my tennis life and in my life in general,” Zverev said.

“When your 4 year old son gets diagnosed with diabetes, and doctors in the office tell you that life and sports will be very very limited for that child, it takes a very very strong mother to walk out of those offices and say ‘My son will be wherever he wants to be,” he said. “If he wants to be a tennis player he’ll be a tennis player. If he wants to do something else, he’ll do something else. But this illness will not define us.’”

Zverev has lived with Type 1 diabetes since childhood, a condition in which the body produces little or no insulin and requires lifelong management. He kept his diagnosis private for years before publicly discussing it in 2022, eventually using his platform to raise awareness and support children living with diabetes through the Alexander Zverev Foundation.

Zverev monitors his glucose levels during matches and, when required, administers insulin using an insulin pen, including openly taking an injection during changeovers in major matches. The image of Zverev checking his glucose and taking insulin during high-pressure Grand Slam matches has become a powerful reminder of the challenge he manages alongside elite competition.