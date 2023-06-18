 'This Has Been An Amazing Week For Us': Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Elated After Winning Men's Doubles Title At Indonesia Open
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy jubilant after winning the Men's doubles title at Indonesia Open with Chirag Shetty.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate. | (Credits: Twitter)

After winning the men's doubles gold at the Indonesia Open, Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said it had been a great week. At a Super 1000 tournament in Jakarta, Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian doubles team to win a championship. Rankireddy admitted that despite not holding a good head-to-head record against  Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh.

After a sluggish start, the Indians swiftly recovered to win the match in consecutive games. Their winning scoreline eventually stood at 21-17, 21-18. By winning their first Super 1000 championship, the Indian team also made history.

After their victory, Satwiksairaj said they were aware that the fans would be rooting for them in the championship game and that it had been an incredible week for them.

"We had prepared very well for this event. We knew the crowd will be supporting us. They have supported us all week. This has been amazing week for us. We played amazing badminton today. We didn't have good head-to-head record against them, so wanted to play one point at a time and it fetched the result for us," Rankireddy stated, as quoted by India Today.

The ebbs and flows of the final:

The first game began with the Indians stumbling, but they immediately picked up the tempo and lead 11-9 at the half. The Indians, on the other hand, dominated the first half of the second game. The Malaysian pair came close towards the finish, but they couldn't handle the pressure and lost.

The Indian team already has an amazing resume, which includes a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games, a gold medal from the Thomas Cup, a bronze medal from the World Championships, and a bronze medal from the Asian Games. This triumph at the Indonesia Open further adds to that.

