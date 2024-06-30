'Things Have Been Very Unfair': Hardik Pandya BREAKS SILENCE On Toughest Phase Of His Career

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya finally broke silence on the toughest phase of his career after the Team India clinched T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue put an end to their 11-year ICC title with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Hardik Pandya was one of the instrumental players in India's T20 World Cup triumph as he picked three wickets while conceding 20 runs with an economy rate of 5 in four overs. He was brought into the attack when South Africa required 16 runs off 6 balls to win, but Hardik Pandya held his nerves as he conceded just 8 runs and picked a crucial wicket of David Miller to secure a win for Team India.

As soon as India win the T20 World Cup final, Hardik Pandya went on his knees and became emotional as he managed to pull off the victory for the Men in Blue.

Hardik Pandya has played a crucial role for Team India not just in the final but also throughout the tournament. Speaking after the final, the star all-rounder spoke about how important it was for him as well as for India to win the Two World Cup. He added that things have been unfair to him over the last six months but he kept his focus and worked hard.

"It means a lot. It's very emotional. We've been working very hard but something was not clicking. But today was a day where we kind of fulfilled what the whole nation wanted. So many people supporting."Hardik said.

"I think it is even more special for me, how my six months have been... I have been very grateful of not speaking a word. Things have been very unfair, but I believe that if I keep working hard then I'll be able to shine and do what I have always done. That sums everything up. It was a dream to win." he added.

Hardik Pandya had a really tough six to seven months. The star all-rounder suffered an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka last year and ultimately he was ruled out of the tournament. Thereafter, The 31-year-old became the villain in the eyes of Mumbai Indians' fans as he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain ahead of the IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya received hositle reception from the crowds, especially from Mumbai throughout the match. He further received flak from the fans after Mumbai Indians became the first team to be knocked out of the IPL 2024.

'He is a wonderful man': Hardik Pandya on Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid couldn't have asked for better send-off than guiding the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup triumph. The T20 World Cup 2024 was the last assignment for Dravid and other coaches, including Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambarey as their extended tenure concluded with this monumental victory

Speaking about Dravid's contribution to Team India, Hardik Pandya hailed the former India captain as 'wonderful human being', adding he deserves to end his coaching stint with a victory.

"I am very happy for him, he is a wonderful man, I have enjoyed working with him. To give him a farewell like this, for this to be the way that his coaching career ends, that's wonderful. All the support staff have been very integral last three-four years." the star all-rounder said.

With the second T20 World Cup triumph, India became the joint-most successful alongside West Indies and England in the history of tournament. The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup after 17 long years, with their previous victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007.