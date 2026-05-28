'These Moments Can Be Painful': Sachin Tendulkar Consoles Jannik Sinner After Shock French Open 2026 Defeat

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has sympathised with tennis World No.1 Jannik Sinner after he collapsed to a shocking defeat in Round 2 of the French Open 2026. Sinner was leading comfortably before his condition deteriorated in the hot conditions. Tendulkar also reserved praise for his opponent Juan Manuel Cerundolo who grabbed one of the biggest upsets in history.

"There’s a unique helplessness in sport when the mind wants to push forward, but the body has other plans. Felt for Jannik Sinner today because these moments can be deeply painful. Remember, the true measure of a champion is always in the comeback," Sachin Tendulkar wrote in his post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jannik Sinner appeared to suffer from severe physical issues during his shock French Open defeat to Juan Manuel Cerúndolo. The World No. 1 struggled badly in the Paris heat, with reports mentioning dizziness, low energy and cramping as the match progressed.

He visibly slowed down, bent over repeatedly between points and eventually took a medical timeout. Cerúndolo capitalised on the momentum shift and completed a stunning comeback, making most of his opportunity.

"But this is also why sport remains so unpredictable and special. Full credit to Juan Manuel Cerundolo for staying composed, believing till the very end, and making the most of his opportunity," the cricket legend added.

Sachin Tendulkar has long been known for his love for tennis. The cricket legend is a regular follower of Grand Slam tournaments and has often attended matches at Wimbledon and other major events over the years. Tendulkar shares close friendships with several tennis stars, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and frequently posts about big matches and players on social media.

He had congratulated Sinner after the Italian had lifted the Wimbledon title last year as well.