e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'There were some concerns': England Test skipper Ben Stokes on touring Pakistan

'There were some concerns': England Test skipper Ben Stokes on touring Pakistan

England team arrived in Islamabad to play their first Test series in Pakistan since 2005

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
England Test captain Ben Stokes |
Follow us on

England Test skipper Ben Stokes has admitted that there were apprehensions ahead of the tour to the Asian nation after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in Wazirabad, a district in eastern Punjab province, during his protest against the sitting government.

England team arrived in Islamabad early Sunday to play their first Test series in Pakistan since 2005.

The ECB shared a video of the team’s arrival at Islamabad airport on the social media handles. 

"Touchdown in Pakistan for our Men's Test squad," read the caption.

England's Test squad had spent time in Abu Dhabi as part of the preparation for the series against Pakistan.

The Three Lions will be playing a Test series on Pakistani soil after a gap of 17 years. They last played a Test match in Pakistan in 2005, losing the three-match series by 2-0. The visitors' had played a seven-match T20I series here in September-October, which they won 4-3.

Led by Stokes, England will kick off the tour in Rawalpindi — an adjacent city to Islamabad -- which hosts the first Test from next Thursday. The second Test will be played at Multan from December 9-13 before England round off the tour with the final Test at Karachi from December 17-21.

The Three Lions were due to tour Pakistan last year before the T20 World Cup in the UAE but abandoned the tour due to security concerns after New Zealand had aborted its tour to Pakistan just minutes before the toss in the first ODI at Rawalpindi.

Stokes said that there were some concerns among the players ahead of the tour.

"With what happened with Imran Khan recently, there was a little bit of concern, but we have Reg Dickason, who has been the security man for many years with England, and we left it in his capable hands," the England all-rounder said.

Last Monday Khan had met with the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja and British High Commissioner in Lahore and assured the officials that his protest against the government will not disturb England cricket team's tour to Pakistan.

Read Also
'If I was running Indian cricket...': Michael Vaughan advises BCCI to take inspiration from...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Morocco pull off massive upset, shock Belgium 2-0, in pics

Morocco pull off massive upset, shock Belgium 2-0, in pics

Bizzare! Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou disappears just before kick-off against Belgium

Bizzare! Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou disappears just before kick-off against Belgium

Another massive upset: Morocco stun Belgium 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2022

Another massive upset: Morocco stun Belgium 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against...

Lionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...