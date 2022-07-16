'There is no selector in India who can drop Virat Kohli': Rashid Latif on batting maestro being left out for West Indies series

India captain Virat Kohli | (Photo by AFP)

Virat Kohli was left out of the India squad for the T20I leg of the upcoming West Indies series and reports suggested that the star batsman was rested after he requested the selectors for a break.

But contrary to that, many former cricketers believe Kohli was dropped due to poor form.

However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, presented a different view on the issue.

Untouchable Virat Kohli

“India mein wo selector paida nahi hua hai jo Virat (Kohli) ko drop kar sake (no selector in India can drop Virat Kohli),” said Rashid Latif during a chat with the YouTube channel, Caught Behind.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman felt Kohli is being targetted.

"Virat ke kandhe pe bandhuk rakhke puri India ki team bach rahi rahi. (Virat is just a scapegoat for all other players' failure) You take a look at the 2019 World Cup, the last T20 World Cup. If Virat didn't perform then what did the others do?" Latif added.

Poor technique

Latif said Kohli's is struggling due to poor technique. "Kohli's problem is not mental, it's technical. You take a look at how he started the innings with a straight driver, an on-drive and then played a cover drive. Watch the lengths of those deliveries, they were full, the ones Virat is comfortable with. But the one he got out to was pulled back and moved away.

“I believe that was a ball that should have been cut but Virat doesn't play that shot. He always puts his weight on the front foot. He obviously doesn't have any problem when the ball is pitched up but when it's short, his balance is not right. His momentum carries his body in front and naturally, he finds it difficult to adjust when the ball is slightly short and away from his eye-line. Batting coach Vikram Rathour and head coach Rahul Dravid have to work on that," he said.