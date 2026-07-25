'There Could Be A Couple Of Changes': Shreyas Iyer Gives Prince Yadav Injury Update After IND Vs ZIM T20I

India suffered yet another injury blow after Prince Yadav left the field during the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I on Saturday. Prince bowled eight deliveries before clutching his hamstring and walking off the field. The pacer did not return to the field, with India bowling out Zimbabwe with a player short.

After the game, India captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Prince was unlikely to play the final match set to be played after 24 hours.

"One of our players got injured unfortunately so you might see a few changes tomorrow (Sunday),” Iyer told the broadcaster after the match.

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Prince Yadav made impact in the limited time on the field. Yadav bowled only eight deliveries but struck twice to dismantle the Zimbabwe batting order. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer struck to dismiss the well set Brian Bennett with his first ball, before adding the prize scalp of Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza.

Prince Yadav made his debut for India after impressing for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. He played in the series against Ireland and England and was the most experienced pacer in the India ranks on the Zimbabwe tour.

With Prince injured, India could bring back Ashok Sharma into the mix, who was benched for Yash Thakur.