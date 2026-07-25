IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins First Series As Captain After India Thrash Zimbabwe By 90 Runs In Harare

Shreyas Iyer registered his first series win as India captain after the T20 world champions showcased their might against a hapless Zimbabwe for the second consecutive game in Harare. Vice-captain Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan smashed half-centuries to power India to a staggering 219 on a tacky wicket. In response, the hosts could only muster 129, with Abhishek Sharma helping himself to three wickets.

It was a dominant and all-round performance from the Men in Blue, who had won the first game of the series on Thursday. With the series in the bag, they will play the final match of this tour on Sunday. The series is a welcome boost for India after losses against Ireland and England.

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Shreyas Iyer's run of 8 toss wins ended after Sikandar Raza won and put the Men in Blue into bat. Abhishek Sharma departed early while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put in a brief cameo before holding out. Ishan Kishan led the charge in the middle overs.

The left-hander, ranked No.1 in the world struck a fluent half-century in a 66-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer. Later it was Tilak Varma who added the finishing touches, scoring a half-century of his own to power the Men in Blue to 219/3.

In response, Zimbabwe were never in the game. Brian Bennett started with an attacking cameo at the top but the rest of the batting order failed to make a mark. Despite India being a bowler short after Prince Yadav's injury, India made light work of the home side, with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma rolling their arm over. The part timers along with Shivam Dube, picked up 5 wickets among themselves to seal the victory.