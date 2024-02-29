'There Are Many Reasons For Elena Norman's Resignation': HI Secretary Bhola Nath Singh Tells FPJ Amid Crisis

In the wake of former Hockey India CEO Elena Norman's accusations of internal discord with President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary Bhola Nath Singh, the duo swiftly countered the allegation, affirming unity in a joint statement.

While insiders grasp the situation, the public remains undecided on whom to trust.

Norman refused to comment on this recent development, stating, "No, thank you."

Bhola Nath Singh speaks to FPJ

HI Secretary Bhola Nath Singh, however, asserted, "There are many reasons for Norman's resignation, and I will reveal all when the time is right," in an interview with Free Press Journal.

Long-standing CEO quits

Norman's resignation and subsequent remarks highlighted alleged factionalism, citing strained dynamics within HI. In response, Tirkey and Singh refuted claims of disunity, emphasising their shared commitment to the sport's welfare.

This development marks the second setback for HI, following the recent resignation of Indian women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman, who similarly cited a challenging work environment.

Hockey India turmoil

Tirkey and Singh, however, assert HI's equitable treatment of all teams and players, emphasizing their efforts to foster equality from grassroots to national levels.

While Norman championed inclusivity during her tenure, HI now echoes similar sentiments, pivoting to claim ownership of this ethos. Their focus remains on talent development, professional event management, and supporting national teams for global success.

Norman's impactful leadership transformed Indian hockey during her 13-year tenure, alongside Narinder Batra. Her departure, citing internal conflicts, underscores the challenges within HI.

Tirkey's ascendancy as the first player-president in HI history reflects a unique leadership trajectory. However, with conflicting narratives between Norman and HI, the public is tasked with adjudicating the truth.