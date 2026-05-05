'Then I Got Married': CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's Witty Reply To Kid Asking If He Is Scared Of Bouncers And Beamers | VIDEO

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's Witty Reply To Kid Asking If He Is Scared Of Bouncers And Beamers | X

Chennai, May 5: A video has gone viral on social media which shows the humurous side of Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The viral video shows that Ruturaj Gaikwad replies hilariously to a kid asking him if he is scared of bouncers and beamers. Everyone present in the room burst into laughter on hearing the answer, including the kids.

The video is being widely shared on social media and the video shows that a kid asks Ruturaj Gaikwad, "And what do you think about the bowlers? Are they fast? Aren't you scared? Because bouncers and beamers will be bowled."

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Ruturaj Gaikwad replied, "I was scared may be two-three years back. But then I got married. And now I am more scared of my wife." The hilarious reply made the people present laugh their heart out. Even the kids present were laughing over the witty answer.

His teammates Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton and coach Stephen Fleming were also sitting beside him. They also could not control themselves and started laughing over the reply.

Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. They will be looking to win the match and secure the two points to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

CSK is placed at the sixth position in the points table with eight points. They have managed to win four games out of their nine matches played in the IPL 2026 season so far. The remaining matches will be crucial for the CSK if they want to book their place in the play offs.

CSK star Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not recovered from injury and has not played a single game for the franchise in the IPL 2026 season. The fans are awaiting his comeback, may be today is the day.