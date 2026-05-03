Did Hardik Pandya Refuse To Shake Hands With Ruturaj Gaikwad After CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match? Viral Video Sparks Buzz Among Fans

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A viral claim involving Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad has sparked debate online following the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. A post circulating on X accused the MI skipper of refusing to shake hands with his CSK counterpart after the match, calling his behavior “arrogant” and “disrespectful.”

The claim quickly gained traction, with many users criticizing Hardik Pandya and questioning his sportsmanship. The viral post alleged that Pandya walked off without acknowledging Gaikwad during the customary post-match handshake, further fueling the narrative of poor conduct on the field.

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However, a closer look at the full match footage tells a different story. Video clips shared by official IPL broadcasters clearly show that Hardik Pandya did, in fact, shake hands with Ruturaj Gaikwad during the post-match proceedings. The moment may not have been prominently captured in the viral clip, leading to a misleading interpretation.

The incident highlights how selectively edited or incomplete videos can create false narratives, especially in high-profile tournaments like the IPL where emotions and rivalries run high. What appeared to be a breach of sportsmanship was, in reality, a misunderstanding amplified by social media.

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Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings secured a convincing eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the match, continuing their strong form in the tournament. While the on-field result was decisive, the off-field controversy once again underscores the importance of verifying claims before drawing conclusions in the digital age.