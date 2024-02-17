Theft At Yuvraj Singh's House, ₹70,000 Cash & Jewellery Missing

Yuvraj Singh and his mother | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's house was robbed on Friday, January 16. Yuvraj's mother, Shabman Singh, reported that cash and jewellery were missing from their house in the Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula.

Former all-rounder's mother filed a complaint with Panchukula's police after theft took place in their house. In her complaint, Shabman Singh revealed that cash and jewellery worth ₹70,000 were stolen from Panchukula house and accused two members of the staff of theft.

As per Yuvraj Singh's mother's complaint, the theft took place just six months after the two staff members left the home.

The house of the mother of former all-rounder cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been burgled. Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnan Singh has now given a complaint to the Haryana Police in the matter. The police have registered a case.

The complaint said that she left the house in Panchukula in one of the accused's care when she was putting up in Gurugram in the fall of 2023. In Shabman Singh's complaint, she wrote that cash and jewellery were kept in the alimrah on the first floor of their house.