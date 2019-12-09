The Bottom Drops Out: Russia has been kept out of Olympics

Russia has been thrown out of the Olympics and all other sporting disciplines for four years on institutionalised doping charge. But with that, the bottom will fall out of the Olympics in 2020, the Winters Games that follow a year later, and the FIFA World Cup.

These games are all about sparring between Russian athletes and those across what was earlier called the ‘Iron Curtain’. But though the iron curtain is passé, yet another man-made barrier will keep them out of the biggest sporting extravaganza.

It will not only kill the sporting instinct in Russia, it will also smother the competitive spirit which is the hallmark of these games. The most upset will be the Americans who are just itching to get the better of their Russian counterparts. Now, they may as well as idle away their time in the sun or cool their heels in gyms.

Television Rating Point ratings will take a beating, marketing will lose fizz and the sport buffs will be left wondering whether they are watching the Tokyo Games or the Commonwealth in some third world country.

Doping will not end, nor will the cheaters go into hiding, but the fierce competitive spirit will surely fly out of the window.

Who said what?

SHAMEFUL: Totally not surprised about this outcome. Today is a very shameful day and I never believed the promises that everything will be OK. I will continue fighting for my own right to compete, even under a neutral flag. I am not planning to change my nationality. I am annoyed that athletes are alone in their fight and the heads of sport are only willing to defend us on paper.

— Maria Lasitsekne, Russia’s three-time high-jumping champion

IRRESPONSIBLE: There was systemized doping in Russia, I have no doubt about it. Someone should be punished for it. Russian sport could have restored its reputation if the people who started it all just went out and said: 'Yes, I screwed up, please forgive me.' But no one wants to take responsibility for this. In the end, everything is shifted on the poor athletes.

— Evgeniy Kafelinkov, Russia’s Olympic tennis champion

ANTI-RUSSIAN HYSTERIA: "The fact that all these decisions are repeated, and often in relation to athletes who have already been punished in one way or another ... suggests that this is a continuation of the anti-Russian hysteria that has already become a chronic condition."

— Dmitry Medvedev, Russia Prime Minister

TINNOCENT ATHELETES: Of course we'd prefer that our athletes participate under the Russian flag and hear their national anthem. But the circumstances may be different... (and) no-one has the right to deprive innocent athletes of their dreams. If (participating under a neutral flag) is the only possibility, we must go and win.

— Vladimir Salnikov, head of swimming federation