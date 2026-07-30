The Traitors 2: After Shreyas Iyer's Sister, India ODI Captain Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Enters Reality Show | VIDEO

The Traitors 2: After Shreyas Iyer's Sister, India ODI Captain Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Enters Reality Show | X

Mumbai, July 30: After Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer's sister Shersta entered a reality show, another Indian captain Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel has followed into her footsteps as she has also entered another reality show "The Traitors 2" which will be hosted by Karan Johar. Shresta had earlier participated in the reality show "Lock Upp Season 2," however, it was an early exit for her from the show.

A video is going viral on social media in which Shahneel is seen introducing herself by saying, "My name is Gill and I know how to kill." The Indian cricket team fans are excited to witness their favourite cricketer Shubman Gill's sister to perform in the show.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shahneel also announced her entry by sharing her first look from the show on her social media account, marking her biggest public appearance yet.

She is well known among cricket fans as she is often spotted in the stands cheering for her brother during matches. With The Traitors 2, Shahneel is stepping into a completely different world.

The reality show is based on strategy, trust and deception where contestants must outsmart each other to stay in the game. It will be her first appearance on a reality television show.

The contestants for The Traitors India Season 2 are Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Aditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Parul Gulati, Shahneel Gill, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, Prish, Soundous Moukafir, Karan Singh Magic, Saahil Salathia, Harman Singha and Tanya Puri.