'Aise Logon Se Main Baat Bhi Na...': Lock Upp's Shresta Iyer SLAMS Yogesh Rawat's 'Entitled' Remark- FPJ Exclusive

Lock Upp's Shresta Iyer On Yogesh Rawat's 'Entitled' Remark- FPJ Exclusive |

Shresta Iyer has been eliminated from Netflix's Lock Upp. After exiting the reality show, she opened up about her heated clash with Yogesh Rawat, who had made controversial remarks about her appearance and accused her of being entitled. Reacting to the incident, Shresta said his comments did not affect her because she is "used to it," adding that his words only reflected his mindset.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shresta said, "Jo Yogesh ne bola wo mujhe bilkul affect nahi kiya because usse pata chalta hai ki unka mentality kya hai aur wo kitna stoop down ho sakte hain to demean the person in front of him." She said Yogesh's comments only exposed the kind of mentality he carries and how low he was willing to go to belittle someone. "But, I feel ki gusse mein you say things like that and I don't know what point he wanted to prove but jaisa I handled it with grace, and that's what matters." According to Shresta, while she cannot control what others say, she takes pride in the way she handled the situation.

"I had to stand up for myself. Main kisi ka to sun ke nahi rahungi waha pe," Shresta clarified while explaining why she chose to confront Yogesh instead of staying silent. She added that although she defended herself in the moment, she had no intention of dragging the argument further.

Talking about why she stayed away from further confrontations, Shresta said, "Uske baad bhi unhone (Yogesh) mujhe instigate karne ka koshish kiya. But, ek baar mai decide kar leti hoon ki main iske muh nahi lagne wwali hoon to phir uske aage main kabhi kuch bolti hi nahi." She explained that once she decides someone is not worth her energy, she completely distances herself from them. She further stated, "I can not really tolerate him. Mere real life mein to aise logon se main baat bhi na karu. To it's better wo waise hi rahe."

Lock Upp streams exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes dropping at 8 PM IST, six days a week from Saturday to Thursday, featuring fresh tasks, eliminations, and wildcard twists.