'Save Of The World Cup?' Iran GK Beiranvand's Unreal Double Stop Leaves Belgium Stunned | VIDEO

Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced an astonishing double save in the 60th minute to help his side clinch another point in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in the USA. The 33-year-old threw his body across the goal twice in a matter of seconds to deny Maxim De Cuyper from point-blank range. The breathtaking sequence not only kept Iran alive but also delivered one of the most iconic images and moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Belgium had turned up the pressure after the restart, with Kevin De Bruyne orchestrating another attack. The midfielder's delicate pass split the Iranian defence and found De Cuyper unmarked inside the box. His first-time effort appeared destined for the back of the net, but Beiranvand flung himself full stretch to his left to palm the ball away.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The rebound fell kindly back to De Cuyper, who looked certain to convert at the second attempt. Somehow, Beiranvand recovered instantly and stretched out once again to make a remarkable second save, leaving Belgian players in disbelief and fans around the world applauding one of the tournament's greatest goalkeeping moments.

The overhead image of Beiranvand lying fully outstretched across his goalmouth, fingertips meeting the ball at full extension, has already become one of the defining photographs of the tournament—a snapshot of determination, instinct and extraordinary athleticism.

For Iran, Beiranvand's double save meant much more than keeping Belgium at bay. It reflected the spirit of a team that has spent the World Cup overcoming challenges off the pitch as well. Based in Tijuana because of U.S. travel restrictions, Iran have faced constant cross-border travel and limited recovery time, with coach Amir Ghalenoei saying the team had less than 16 hours to prepare for Belgium.

Against those odds, Beiranvand's heroics became a symbol of Iran's resilience. His stunning double save was not just a defining World Cup moment—it was a reminder that this team continues to fight, no matter the obstacles.