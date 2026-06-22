 Offside Drama! Iran's Mehdi Taremi Denied Goal In US During FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash Against Belgium | VIDEO
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Offside Drama! Iran's Mehdi Taremi Denied Goal In US During FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash Against Belgium | VIDEO

Iran thought they had taken the lead against Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Mehdi Taremi capped a brilliant team move with a composed finish. However, celebrations were cut short as VAR reviewed the build-up and ruled the goal out for offside. The dramatic decision denied Iran a stunning opener and became a major talking point of the match.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, June 22, 2026, 01:15 AM IST
Offside Drama! Iran's Mehdi Taremi Denied Goal In US During FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash Against Belgium | VIDEO

Iran thought they had produced one of the moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Mehdi Taremi finished off a sensational team move against Belgium during their clash in the United States. The striker's composed finish sparked wild celebrations after a brilliantly disguised pass unlocked the Belgian defence. But the celebrations were short-lived as VAR intervened, leading to a dramatic twist.

The move began with a moment of ingenuity from Hajisafi, who shaped to curl a shot before instead slipping a perfectly disguised pass around the wall and into the heart of Belgium's defence. The clever delivery caught the Belgian backline off guard and found Taremi in a dangerous position.

Taremi produced a sublime first touch before turning sharply and guiding a composed finish into the bottom corner, sending the Iran bench and supporters into celebration after what appeared to be a brilliantly worked goal.

However, the celebrations were put on hold as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checked the build-up. After a review, the goal was disallowed for offside, with Taremi judged to have been ahead of the last defender when the pass was played.

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The decision denied Iran a stunning opener and turned what looked like one of the best team goals of the tournament into a moment of frustration. The disallowed strike quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the match, with fans reacting to both the quality of the move and the razor-thin offside call.

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